Man found shot in southeast Calgary; police investigating

Calgary police are investigating after a man was shot in the city’s southeast on Tuesday.

Police say a call about a man in medical distress brought officers to the 0 to 100 block of Penworth Crescent S.E. around 12:45 p.m.

Turns out, the man was suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital by EMS, in what police say was non-life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile, police are working out what exactly led to this incident and who is involved.

Tuesday afternoon, investigators were speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene.