Man found shot to death inside Mississauga residence

Police are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a Mississauga residence Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a home located near Goreway and Morningstar drives at approximately 6:40 a.m., according to Const. Heather Cannon.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they discovered a deceased adult male with gunshot wounds.

A command centre is now on scene and the area has been taped off as the homicide bureau takes carriage of the investigation.

Cannon said the service’s missing persons bureau has also been called in to investigate. It is unclear where the 911 call originated or if the victim was a resident of the home in which he was found, she said.

No other details about the victim or possible suspects have been released by police.

This is a developing story. More to come.