Police arrested a Guelph man after he allegedly threatened an employee who asked him to leave a business where he had been sleeping.

According to a news release, the confrontation happened on Wednesday afternoon at a downtown business.

Police said that an employee found a man sleeping inside after he had been barred from the building.

Staff asked the man to leave and as he was gathering his belongings, police said that a 25 centimetre-long knife fell from his pocket onto the floor. The man reportedly said he should attack the employee with the knife, but picked it up and left instead.

The man was arrested the following morning when he returned to the same business. Officers seized the knife after his arrest.

The accused, 23, was charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, trespassing, breaching a bail condition and two counts of breaching probation.