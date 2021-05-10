Man found suffering from gunshot wounds outside Steinbach hospital

A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in the R.M. of Hanover.

On May 5, Steinbach RCMP officers received a report of an injured man outside of a local hospital in the city.

Mounties said the man had gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg.

RCMP investigated and determined a shooting had taken place at a rural residence in Hanover, near Pansy.

On May 7, Mounties arrested a 28-year-old man at a home in the R.M. of Emerson-Franklin.

Buddy Octroworch has been charged with a number of offences, including aggravated assault, discharge firearm with intent, and pointing a firearm. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The suspect is in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate this incident.