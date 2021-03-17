Lethbridge police are investigating the death of a man who was found unconscious in an alley on Sunday afternoon.

The man was found suffering a head injury about 1 p.m. Sunday in an alley in the 100 block of 16th Street N.

He was rushed to Chinook Regional Hospital, then flown by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Calgary, where he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.