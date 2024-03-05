Man found unconscious on Oshawa sidewalk following 'violent' assault, police say

A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after a "violent" assault left him lying unconscious on an Oshawa sidewalk over the weekend, police say.

A release issued by Durham police Tuesday said officers responded to reports of an assault in the area of Simcoe Street South and Hemlock Avenue at around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers found a man lying on the ground, unconscious and presenting with physical trauma.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Police have not provided a suspect description.

Police are asking anyone with video footage, dash cam footage or information about this incident to contact D/Cst. Hartry of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2770.