Man found unconscious with serious injuries in field at Confederation Street

Sarnia police are investigating a serious assault that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police say a 48-year-old male was found unconscious in a grass field in the area of the 900 block of Confederation Street with serious injuries.

The victim, who had injuries described as those with having been assaulted, has been rushed to hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Police are attempting to identify any witnesses or suspects as they are in the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sarnia Police Criminal Investigation Division at 519-344-8861, ext. 5300.