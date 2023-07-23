Man found unresponsive in downtown Halifax: police

Police in Halifax are investigating an aggravated assault that took place early Sunday morning on Argyle Street.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to the 1600-block of Argyle Street at 3:54 a.m. to investigate a report of a disturbance outside of a business.

Upon arrival, police found a man who was unconscious on the sidewalk in front of the business.

The victim was taken to hospital with what police believe are life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the assault or who may have video footage from the area is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.

