Man dead after alleged stabbing on Springbank Drive
A man who was found with 'significant injuries' on Springbank Drive late Monday morning has succumbed to his injuries, police say.
London police say they responded to a 911 call around 11:45 a.m. and found a male who had suffered significant injuries.
He was transported to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries but has since died.
Police say the man is believed to have been the victim of a stabbing.
Police detectives and forensic officers were on scene for much of the day, while uniformed officers canvassed door to door.
No arrest has been made.
London police Const. Sandasha Bough said, "Right now what transpired is still under investigation, which is why we are appealing to members of the public if you saw anything, if you know anything, please give us a call."
Springbank, southeast of Horton Street, was expected to remain closed between Orchard Street and Wharncliffe Avenue for much of the day.
The investigation is in its early stages.
