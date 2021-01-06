Police are investigating after a man was found in downtown Kitchener with a stab wound early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, officers were called to the area of Charles Street East for reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a man who was suffering from a stab wound.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are investigating and have not named or given descriptions of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.