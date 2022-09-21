17-year-old boy dead after shooting in Scarborough

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to an apartment building on Gilder Drive, in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers located a male victim in front of the building without vital signs, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

“At this time, we do not have any information on the suspects that were involved in this shooting,” Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg told reporters at the scene.

She added that it is unclear whether the shooting occurred inside the building or in the parking lot.

The incident prompted police to put a nearby school under a hold-and-secure order as a precautionary measure. It has since been lifted.

A city-run child-care centre in the building was closed at the time of the shooting, but a spokesperson for the city said in a statement that a window was damaged in the incident, which it described as a "brazen and senseless act."

"The city is aware of a frightening incident that took place outside one of its childcare centres on Wednesday. Thankfully, the centre was closed at the time of the incident and no children or staff were present, and therefore there were no injuries," the statement read. "City staff are cooperating fully with police during the on-going and active investigation."

The city added that work is underway to repair the damage.

"The safety of the children and the staff in our centres remains the utmost priority for the city and staff are working with police to understand when the centre can re-open."