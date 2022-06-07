Man from B.C. charged following two bank robberies in Moncton

A man is facing charges in connection with two bank robberies that happened a week apart in Moncton, N.B.

RCMP says a man entered the Royal Bank of Canada on Mountain Road and demanded money from a teller on May 30 around 12:10 p.m.

They say he fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash before police arrived. No injuries were reported.

Then, on Monday around 12:30 p.m., RCMP says a man armed with a knife entered the Bank of Montreal on Main Street.

They say he demanded money from a teller, but didn’t get any, and fled the scene before police arrived.

Later in the day, RCMP arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the robbery on May 30 at the RBC.

During the investigation, RCMP says they determined the same person was involved in the bank robbery on Monday.

On Tuesday, David Jeremy Byrd, originally from Richmond, B.C., but living in Moncton, appeared in Moncton provincial court by video link and was charged with two counts of robbery.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.