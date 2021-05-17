Man from Temiskaming Shores charged with child pornography offences

An online child sexual exploitation investigation has resulted in the arrest of a 41-year-old man from Haileybury on child pornography offences.

Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming Shore arrested the suspect May 14, seizing several electronic exhibits for further examination.

The suspect is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

He was released from custody following a bail hearing and is next scheduled to appear in court on June 8 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Haileybury.

"Children are our most valuable and precious members of society," police said in a news release Monday.

"Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized. Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit will continue to pursue individuals who exploit children on the Internet."

Anyone wanting "to make a difference" is encouraged to go to www.protectchildren.ca and download the "Child Sexual Abuse-It Is Your Business" brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection, police said.

"This is an important first step that can save a child."

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation, or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation, to contact Crime Stoppers online or at (TIPS) or 1-800-222-8477

Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertip.ca.