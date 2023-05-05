Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
A Kentucky man with a long criminal record was sentenced Friday to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife.
-
Crown begins cross-examination of accused at Kitchener murder trialLawyers for the Crown began their cross-examination of Ager Hasan on Friday, as the Kitchener second-degree murder trial wraps up its third week.
-
One person injured in stabbing near Yonge-Dundas SquareA man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto.
-
'It felt like an explosion:' Ottawa family recounts car crashing into homeA Stittsville family of six can't return home after a teen driver slammed a stolen SUV through their front door last week.
-
Georgina Fire and Rescue Services receive grant funding to increase public educationGeorgina Fire and Rescue Services received grant funding to purchase an education trailer that will provide "the ability to transport materials safely to their presentations and community events," the release said Friday.
-
Wranglers come up short in opener, dropping 6-3 decision to Coachella ValleyThe Wranglers didn't get off to the start they were hoping for in the AHL Pacific Division Finals, dropping Game 1 6-3 Thursday night.
-
WestJet pilots could strike as of Tuesday as talks drag onWestJet pilots and their employer are continuing to hold talks as the union warns that a walkout could come as early as Tuesday.
-
Marine Watch: Data collection systems watching wind and wavesAbout 12 nautical miles offshore Nova Scotia bobs some of the most advanced marine data collection systems on the water, called Coast Scouts. The data collection devices are a combination of solar and battery-powered.
-
Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rapeA University of Utah diver has been arrested and charged with raping a young woman in her dorm room during the first week of the school year last fall.
-
Woman shot and killed in Toronto condo identifiedA woman who was fatally shot at a Toronto condo building earlier this week has been identified.