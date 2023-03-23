Man goes missing after escaping from explosion, fire at Richmond Hill home

Police are searching for a “vulnerable” young man last seen exiting a burning home in Richmond Hill, Ont.

A release issued Thursday said an explosion and subsequent fire occurred at a residential property on March 20 on Deerwood Crescent.

Investigators allege that Daniel Popov, 21, was last seen leaving the home at 12:50 p.m. after the incident. They say they believe Popov was the sole occupant of the house at the time.

“Daniel was witnessed in the area following the incident, but he did not return to the house and has not contacted his family,” police said.

“Police do not believe Daniel was injured, but share his family’s concerns for his well-being.”

Popov is described as six-foot-one and 170 lbs, with short blonde hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a gray jacket, and dark sweatpants dark shoes with white trim.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown at this time, police said. They confirm that Ontario’s Fire Marshal has been notified and is involved in the case.

Police are asking witnesses, anyone with potential security footage of the incident, and anyone with relevant information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext.7241.

