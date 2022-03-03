Man guilty of second-degree murder in 2020 stomping death of his mother

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details

An Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench judge has found a Maskwacis man guilty of murdering his mother when he repeatedly stomped on her head in November of 2020.

Ashton Lloyd Saddleback, 34, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old Lisa Saddleback.

Justice Steven Mandziuk delivered his ruling in a Wetaskiwin courtroom on Thursday morning.

Court heard that Saddleback had been drinking heavily in the hours before he got in a confrontation with his mother.

He hit her and then stomped on her head repeatedly with the heel of his foot, and with enough force to send blood spraying across the room, according to court records.

“He saw the results of his actions vividly with blood flying around the room,” Mandziuk said. “But he kept going. Stomping on her head multiple times with visible results and a recklessness of whether she lived or died.”

Mandziuk said Saddleback’s actions went beyond manslaughter – an unlawful killing without intent – due to the obvious risk to his mother’s life and sustained nature of his attack.

“Despite his intoxication Mr. Saddleback had the requisite intent for second-degree murder.”

Mounties found Saddleback’s body at a Maskwacis home in the early hours of Nov. 7, 2020.

The court heard how after Saddleback attacked her, he called 911, began consuming cannabis and attempted to clean up the scene.

He admitted the killing and described the attack to police in detail during an interview where he was described as “distraught” as well as “intoxicated but functional.”

Lawyers are scheduled to meet on the afternoon of March 8 to begin sentencing proceedings.