Man gunned down in Richmond, B.C., was gangster whose brother was killed in May

Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down in broad daylight in Richmond, B.C., Thursday as a 36-year-old gangster whose brother was killed earlier this year.

Emergency crews found Ravinder Samra, a Richmond resident, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after receiving reports of gunfire in a quiet residential neighbourhood near Minler and Blundell roads at around 5:45 p.m.

Samra succumbed to his injuries at the scene, despite efforts to save his life.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team shared the deceased's name Friday in the hopes of generating tips about his whereabouts and activities in the days leading up to his death.

“Mr. Samra was known to police and we believe this was a targeted shooting associated to the B.C. gang conflict,” IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said in a statement.

Brothers Ravinder and Amarpreet Samra were previously named in public warnings from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., which alleged both were gang members who posed a threat to public safety in the Lower Mainland.

In one such warning from 2021, the CFSEU-BC cautioned that anyone who associates with the brothers "may be putting themselves at risk."

Amarpreet Samra was shot and killed outside a banquet hall in Vancouver back in May.

NEIGHBOURS ON EDGE AFTER SHOOTING

Following Thursday's shooting, cones and evidence markers could be seen in the driveway of a home as police gathered evidence.

Area residents said they were shaken that something so violent happened in their neighbourhood, not far from a park and daycare. Meyem Hourri told CTV News she and her husband were playing with their kids when the shots rang out.

“We heard like four shots – we thought it was some kind of, I don’t know, fireworks or something,” said Hourri, who lives less than a block from the shooting scene.

“The kids always play around this area, cycling or going to the park,” Hourri added. “Every day we walk around this area.”

IHIT encouraged anyone who was impacted by the shooting to contact the RCMP's Victim Services.

"These are unsettling incidents for members of our community," Dhesi said.

About 10 minutes after Samra was killed, a torched car was found on Blundell between No. 4 and No. 5 roads. Investigators confirmed Friday that the fire appears to be associated with the shooting.

IHIT asked anyone with information on the incident, including dashcam or CCTV video recorded in the area of the shooting or vehicle fire, to contact investigators by calling 1-877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kraig Krause