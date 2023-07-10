Man gunned down in Whalley alleyway, Surrey RCMP say

Police are investigating after a man was gunned down in broad daylight in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood on Sunday.

Surrey RCMP said officers responded to reports of a shooting in an alleyway near 96 Avenue and 130 Street shortly after 5 p.m., and arrived to find the victim unresponsive in the driver's seat of a white Ford Edge SUV.

Videos posted online show a person on the ground being attended to by paramedics. Authorities said the victim was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Authorities have not released any further details, including the victim's name, but said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to help Surrey RCMP investigate the shooting.

"Police are looking for any witnesses or those with dash camera footage from the area," Surrey RCMP said in a news release Monday morning.

A neighbour, who was visibly shaken and did not want to provide their name out of concern for their safety, told CTV News they heard tire screeches and five gunshots in the area. The neighbour said they immediately went into hiding, but later emerged to see the victim wounded inside the vehicle.

A burned vehicle was found shortly after the shooting in the 8200 block of 151A Street. Authorities said they are working to determine whether the vehicle is linked to the homicide.

Surrey RCMP asked anyone who has information on the latest homicide – and hasn’t already spoken with police – to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kraig Krause