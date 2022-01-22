Man has life-threatening injuries following shooting in North York

A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting at a party in North York overnight, Toronto police say.

Police said officers responded to a shooting at a party in an industrial area at Keele Street and Colville Road on Saturday, at around 3:45 a.m.

"We believe there was some sort of party or maybe gathering at a commercial or industrial unit here that we're investigating. And there was an altercation that took place between these two people in an alleyway just behind me, between the two buildings. At some point shots were fired," Duty Insp. Mike Williams told reporters at the scene.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Two men were seen fleeing the scene in a red car.

Police have described a suspect as a male in his 30s with a dark complexion.

"Our officers are working on some video and looking for property owners to return here and review it and see exactly what clothing was worn (by the suspect)," Williams said.

Williams noted that the party was likely illegal as public health guidance currently restricts private indoor gathering limits to five people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unknown how many people attended the party.

Police and a forensics team are on scene investigating.

A couple hours earlier on Saturday, a separate fatal shooting occurred in the same area but Williams said the two incidents don't appear to be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.