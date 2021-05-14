Man has serious injuries after stabbing downtown

A man is in serious condition following a stabbing downtown on Friday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in a building at Sherbourne and Dundas streets.

A victim was located with a serious stab wound, police said.

A man was rushed to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

One person has been arrested and taken into custody.

Police said no other suspects are outstanding.

STABBING:

Sherbourne St + Dundas St E

* 10:49 am *

- In a building

- Reports of someone stabbed

- Officers o/s

- Have located victim

- Serious stab wound

- Rush requested on medics@TorontoMedics#GO889344

^dh pic.twitter.com/aODZJUofGb