Man has serious injuries after stabbing in Oshawa, Ont.

A man has serious injuries after being stabbed in Oshawa on Wednesday night, according to Durham police.

At around 9 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing on Colborne Street East.

A man in his 40s was found with stab wounds, police said.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

No information on suspects has been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

