Man held captive, tortured for two days in Timmins

Timmins police have charged one woman and are searching for another after a 21-year-old man was held captive and repeatedly assaulted over two days.

The case, which Timmins police are calling "unique in its level of depravity," started at a Joseph Street home on April 14.

"The suspects managed to keep the victim bound within the residence and persisted in repeated assaults on his person in order to have him provide his personal banking information under duress," Timmins Police Service said in a news release Wednesday.

"The victim was eventually released and brought to hospital for treatment for significant injuries suffered as their captive."

He was found walking down the street in distress by a passerby who took him to the hospital.

Timmins police spokesperson Marc Depatie he called the isolated incident "twisted, bizarre and out of the ordinary for the investigation unit and one of the strangest crimes they've seen."

The victim "sustained the loss of a couple of teeth, severe bruising and other non-life threatening injuries."

A 41-year-old woman was arrested Sunday following a search of the home. She is charged with:

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats

Forcible confinement

Sexual assault

Robbery

Possession of property obtained by crime

Failing to comply with a probation order

She is being held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.

"The Timmins police are actively seeking to locate the second suspect involved in this incident," police said.

The name of the second female suspect has not been released by police.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Wtih files from Lydia Chubak, CTV News videojournalist in Timmins.