Man hid in Ottawa store to steal electronics, police say

Ottawa police are searching for a man they say hid in a Kanata store after it closed in order to steal electronics earlier this year.

Police said the man walked into the store on Earl Grey Drive in Kanata around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 and hid until it was closed.

He then stole several electronic items and left the store before it reopened, police said.

Police did not say which store the man stole from, but they said it was in the 500 block of Earl Grey Drive. The Walmart in Kanata Centrum is the only store that matches that address description.

Police describe the man as Black, in his 20s, six feet tall with a slim build, dark hair and glasses. At the time he wore a black Adidas hoodie with white stripes on the arms, a brown jacket, and a blue hat with the letters “LA” on the front.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 4533 or Crime Stoppers.