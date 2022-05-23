Man hit by car in Burnaby suffers life-threatening injuries, police say
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Burnaby Sunday night, according to police.
The Burnaby RCMP say officers "came upon a pedestrian that had been struck" around 11:30 p.m. on Hastings Street near Kensington Avenue.
The driver, police say, remained on the scene and is co-operating with investigators.
"Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is working to determine the circumstances of the crash," says a statement issued Monday.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information or dascam footage is asked to call 604-646-9999.
-
What’s happening with the peace fountain? Windsor council looking at three optionsWindsor city council has to make some decisions regarding a popular monument.
-
2 classic cars among $179,000 worth of stolen property found at home near WalkertonTwo classic cars and a hydraulic dump trailer are among several stolen vehicles seized by police from a residence near Walkerton.
-
Two weeks left to claim $500,000 lottery ticket in OttawaA lottery ticket worth $500,000 that was sold in Ottawa nearly a year ago remains unclaimed and time is running out to claim it.
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulderYork Regional Police announced a crackdown on stunt driving and street racing Wednesday, releasing new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught on camera doing donuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy roadways.
-
Winnipeg woman charged following year-long homicide investigation: policeA 31-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a May 2021 homicide.
-
$8,000 in damage to school after group climbs onto its roof: Penticton RCMPPenticton Mounties are looking for suspects they say caused thousands of dollars in damage to a high school roof last month.
-
Gravel truck and small SUV collide in London, Ont.There’s no official word on possible injuries after a small SUV and gravel truck collided head-on Wednesday morning.
-
Province to pick up the tab for Ottawa storm cleanupOttawa mayor Jim Watson says Premier Doug Ford has assured him the province will pay for cleaning up the national capital after Saturday’s powerful, deadly storm.
-
Manitoba testing community's drinking water for leadThe Manitoba Government is monitoring the drinking water in a number of communities to test for lead.