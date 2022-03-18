Man hit by car in Sudbury's Flour Mill in critical condition
Sudbury police say a 28-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the city's Flour Mill area early Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian who was seriously injured at the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and King Street around 2:25 a.m., Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.
He was taken to Health Sciences North with life-threatening injuries, police added.
"He remains in critical condition in the hospital. His name will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes," police said.
"Through the investigation, it has been determined that a blue four-door sedan was travelling northbound on Notre Dame Avenue when it struck the man at the intersection of King Street."
Police closed Notre Dame Avenue between Bond Street and St. George Street for more than five hours while officers investigated the scene. It reopened around 8 a.m.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the traffic management unit at 705-675-9171.
-
WRHA warns of text-based scam offering $100 to vaccinated ManitobansThe Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is warning Manitobans about a text-based scam it says purports to offer people money for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Calgary Stampeders get their closeup on NBC sitcom recalling movie star's CFL daysThe Calgary Stampeders were ready for prime time this week.
-
Winnipeg police concerned for missing man living with dementiaWinnipeg police issued a Silver Alert Friday night as the service requested help from the public to find a missing man who they said lives with dementia.
-
Sudbury doctors pen letter calling for Laurentian greenspace to be preservedDoctors from Health Sciences North in Sudbury have written an open letter stressing the importance of Laurentian University's greenspace.
-
Bakery sees big business bump following complaint about naughty cookieNormally, complaints are bad for business, but Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby just proved there's often no such thing as bad press.
-
Demand surges for passports as COVID-19 rules relaxWith COVID-19 restrictions easing, more people are wanting to travel. With the resumption of travel, Service Canada is experiencing an increase in passport applications across the country.
-
With surging inflation, how do current prices compare to Alberta's last oil boom?As the price of transportation, groceries, and housing continues to pressure Albertans' budgets, one economist says our cost of living for some expenses is actually less than it was back during the last oil boom in 2007.
-
Raw B.C. oysters associated with jump in norovirus cases, health officials warnHealth officials are warning the public about an increase in norovirus cases that's been associated with eating raw B.C. oysters.
-
Rosy outlook for Ontario's mining sectorA new report from the Ontario Mining Association (OMA) called the 'State of the Mining Sector' is forecasting a rosy outlook for the industry.