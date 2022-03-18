Man hit by car in Sudbury's Flour Mill in critical condition

Sudbury police say a 28-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the city's Flour Mill area early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian who was seriously injured at the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and King Street around 2:25 a.m., Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

He was taken to Health Sciences North with life-threatening injuries, police added.

"He remains in critical condition in the hospital. His name will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes," police said.

"Through the investigation, it has been determined that a blue four-door sedan was travelling northbound on Notre Dame Avenue when it struck the man at the intersection of King Street."

Police closed Notre Dame Avenue between Bond Street and St. George Street for more than five hours while officers investigated the scene. It reopened around 8 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the traffic management unit at 705-675-9171.