Man hit by car lands on roof, falls off by northern Alta. RCMP detachment after long ride

A homeowner near Whitecourt, Alta., was hit by an unknown car on his property, ended up on the vehicle's roof and eventually flew off by the RCMP detachment in town.

The man noticed the car on his property at around 9 p.m. on Monday and went to talk to the driver, police said.

After a brief chat, the driver accelerated, struck the homeowner, and the man landed on the car's roof, RCMP added.

The driver drove from the area of Range Road 123C and Highway 32 into the Town of Whitecourt, and then from Highway 43 to 42 Avenue.

He then drove by an RCMP detachment, and the victim was thrown off the roof, Mounties said.

The victim was taken to hospital, treated and released.

The drive from Range Road 123C and Highway 32 to 42 Avenue is approximately six kilometres.

RCMP officers are searching for a 2001 to 2005 blue Honda Civic, which they believe has damage to the bumper, window and hubcap on the driver side.

Mounties are also looking for witnesses or dash cam footage. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 780-779-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Whitecourt is located approximately 175 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.