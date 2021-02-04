A man was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough Thursday afternoon and sustained serious injuries.

Toronto police were called to the intersection of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East before 6 p.m.

Police said a male pedestrian was found lying in the middle of the road after being struck by a vehicle.

He was rushed to a trauma centre. His injuries were initially considered critical, police said, but were later determined non-life-threatening.

The roads in the area will be closed for several hours for a police investigation.

This is the second collision in the city on Thursday involving a pedestrian. Earlier in the afternoon, a woman was struck by a vehicle in North York was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

