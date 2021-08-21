Man hit while walking on Hwy. 2 south of Airdrie, Alta., suffers serious injuries

The southbound lanes of Highway 2 were shut for several hours south of Airdrie, Alta. early Saturday morning after a man was reportedly hit while walking in the middle of the road.

RCMP were called to the section of highway just after 4 a.m. and a man was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

The highway was shut for about five hours and traffic has resumed flowing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.