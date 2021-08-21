Man hit while walking on Hwy. 2 south of Airdrie, Alta., suffers serious injuries
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
The southbound lanes of Highway 2 were shut for several hours south of Airdrie, Alta. early Saturday morning after a man was reportedly hit while walking in the middle of the road.
RCMP were called to the section of highway just after 4 a.m. and a man was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.
The highway was shut for about five hours and traffic has resumed flowing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
-
-
Riverfest organizers host mini-festival in EloraIt’s not quite Riverfest, but live music is back in Elora.
-
Barn fire in Perth East Ont, causes $1 million in damagesEmergency crews responded to large barn fire in Perth east Ont., Thursday night.
-
Toronto Pearson warns travellers there could be huge delays this weekendIf you're flying into Toronto Pearson this weekend, travellers are being warned to expect a different experience than pre-pandemic times.
-
Ontario warns of a 'difficult' fall and winter due to COVID and paying more at the grocery store: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Crash involving pedestrian under investigation in GuelphGuelph police are investigating a serious collision they say involved a pedestrian.
-
Sneak peek inside new lockers to curb bike theft downtown London, Ont.Cyclists can soon breath a little easier when they visit downtown London.
-
MLHU issues single-day heat alert for SaturdayThanks to temperatures soaring into the 30s, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a one-day heat alert for Saturday.