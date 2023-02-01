Man hit with impaired charge for drinking in vehicle waiting for oil change: Guelph police

Guelph police have charged a man they say was drinking in his vehicle while waiting to get an oil change.

According to a news release, staff at a business on Speedvale Avenue West called police around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They told police a man was drinking alcohol while waiting in his vehicle for service.

Police say they arrived and noted a strong alcoholic odour on the man's breath.

He failed a roadside test, was taken to the station, and was confirmed to have more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system, according to officials.

A 58-year-old Guelph man has been charged with impaired operation. His driver's licence was suspended for three months and his vehicle was impounded for a week.