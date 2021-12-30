Man hit with Taser, anti-riot weapon after jumping on Toronto police cruiser: SIU
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in after Toronto police used a Taser and an anti-riot weapon on a man who jumped on the hood of a police vehicle in the Cliffside Area.
Toronto Police responded to a reported carjacking at an address on Danforth Avenue, near Victoria Park Avenue, just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
About 20 minutes later, the vehicle was reported abandoned about 4.5 km away in the area of Kingston Road and Midland Avenue, north of Scarborough Bluffs.
According to the SIU, when officers approached the vehicle to investigate, the suspect approached and jumped on their police cruiser.
Police then deployed an ARWEN anti-riot weapon followed by a Taser, the SIU said.
The man was taken to hospital to be assessed under the Mental Health Act.
The SIU said there were no serious injuries.
The SIU is an arm’s length provincial agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. The agency also investigates whenever a firearm is discharged at a person.
