Man hospitalized after alleged road rage incident in Comox, B.C.

Mounties in the Comox Valley say one man was arrested and another was sent to hospital after a "serious assault" occurred on Friday.

Police were called to a gas station in the 900-block of Aspen Road for a report of a man attacking another man following a minor crash in the area.

"The driver of the vehicle sustained injuries and remains in hospital," said Comox Valley RCMP Const. Monika Terragni in a statement Tuesday.

"The investigation into this assault is continuing and updates may be provided as it develops," she said.

Anyone with information on the assault can contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.