Man hospitalized after fall down Elbow River embankment

A man is recovering in hospital after falling down a steep embankment in the city's southwest Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., EMS says the man fell near the fenced area in the 5000 block of Britannia Drive S.W.

According to paramedics, the man fell from the top of the hill down to the Elbow River's water level.

The fire department's aquatic rescue team had to rescue the man and bring him to paramedics waiting across the river at Sandy Beach.

The extent of the man's injuries is unknown, but he is in stable, non-life threatening condition.