Man hospitalized after falling from equipment at Halifax construction site

A man is in hospital after being injured in a workplace incident in Halifax Monday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a workplace injury call on Massachusetts Avenue around 1 p.m.

Police say the 59-year-old man fell from a piece of equipment and was taken to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Department of Labour is investigating the incident.

