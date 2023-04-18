Man hospitalized after hitting power pole in stolen truck: Edmonton police

Police closed a road in northeast Edmonton Tuesday afternoon after a man in a stolen pickup truck slammed into a power pole.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on 18 Street just south of Anthony Henday Drive.

Police said the 27-year-old man was driving southbound when he lost control, rolled into the ditch and hit the pole.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Police said the truck and the licence plate were both stolen.

The road was closed for several hours while EPCOR crews repaired a downed power line. It was reopened by 7:30 p.m.