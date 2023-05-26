Man hospitalized after stabbing outside Edmonton City Hall on Friday
One person is in custody after a stabbing outside city hall on Friday morning.
Police were called to 99 Street and 102 A Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m.
"It was reported to police that an altercation took place between two males and one male stabbed the other. The suspect male then left the area on foot, heading toward Churchill LRT station," Carolin Maran of the Edmonton Police Service wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton.
"Police notified ETS and trains were held at Churchill Station. Officers located the suspect moments later on the LRT platform and took him into custody without incident."
The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital in critical condition.
His injuries were not considered life threatening.
Police say the victim and the suspect did not know each other.
Charges are pending.
-
-
One-year anniversary of Hanover, Ont. fire that displaced over 50 residentsIn the early morning hours on May 19 of last year, a Hanover, Ont. police officer spotted smoke coming from the roof of a downtown rooming house.
-
Cabot Trail relay race kicks off tourism season in Cape BretonIt's a weekend some refer to as “Runners' Christmas,” and indeed, they arrive in the Cape Breton Highlands from all over. The 33rd annual relay race along the 276 kilometres of the Cabot Trail begins Saturday at the Gaelic College in St. Ann's.
-
Toronto Pearson warns of 'unusual activity' around airport this weekendToronto Pearson airport is warning residents they may see some ‘unusual activity’ around the airport.
-
Collision closes portion of LRT line in KitchenerGrand River Transit (GRT) says ION trains are not running between Conestoga Station and Mill Station due to a collision.
-
Planning begins for new interchange on Perimeter HighwayThe Manitoba government has begun its project planning for a new interchange at the intersection of the Perimeter Highway and St. Anne’s Road.
-
Man’s body found near Pembina Port of Entry: sheriffSheriffs in North Dakota say a dead man has been found in a ditch not far from the Canada-U.S. border on Thursday.
-
'Everyone deserves a second chance': West Shore RCMP highlight successes with restorative justice programIf you do a bad thing, it doesn't make you a bad person. That's the message of a program on the West Shore that is taking a compassionate approach to criminal justice, while saving time and money for the courts.
-
‘Where is the evidence why she left the roadway?’ Causation at issue in closing arguments of Chatham impaired driving trialThe issue of causation was at the centre of closing arguments heard Friday during the trial of a Dresden woman charged in the death of her friend.