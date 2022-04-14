Employee shot during armed robbery at Fort Saskatchewan hotel

A hotel employee was shot during a robbery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday night.

At approximately 9 p.m., a man went into the Brant Hotel's lounge, fired a black shotgun, stole cash and discharged the shotgun a second time before he fled in a grey Honda sedan, RCMP said.

An employee who was sitting in the lounge was hit, RCMP said. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

The thief is described as 5'8'' to 6' tall and approximately 200 pounds, and he was wearing a black jacket with white letters, sunglasses, a balaclava, a black baseball hat and faded blue jeans.

Witnesses or drivers with dash cam video from the area around 8:45 p.m. are asked to call RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

'I'LL SHOOT YOU'

Justin Olson was about to leave after playing pool and having beers with a friend when the robbery started.

"Next thing you know, some guy with a shotgun is behind the bar screaming at everyone, pointing at everybody, telling everybody to get down," he told CTV News outside of the hotel on Thursday.

"I heard the first shot, I got down. He was yelling, 'Everybody get down. I'll shoot you.' All this stuff and I hear a second shot go off."

Olson said the man injured was grazed in the head by a bullet.

"That's probably the best-case scenario for getting shot in the head with a shotgun, I imagine."