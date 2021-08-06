Man hospitalized after serious crash on Imperial Road in Guelph

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Imperial Road South in Guelph on Friday night.

Emergeny crews were called to the two-vehicle crash around 5:50 p.m. nearly Wellington Street West.

Police say a 53-year-old male driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and is now listed in stable condition.

A second, 74-year-old male driver was assessed for minor injuries, but did not require medical attention, according to officials.

The 74-year-old was arrested and chared with impaired operation causing bodily harm.

His driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days, his vehicle has been impounded for a week, and he's set to appear in court in October.

Imperial Road South between Wellington Street West and Stephanie Drive was closed for several hours while police and reconstruction officers investigated the crash.

Anyone witnesses of the collision are asked to contact Guelph Police Service.

