Man hospitalized after stabbing at Dartmouth motel: police

The Halifax Regional Police is investigating an alleged stabbing at a Dartmouth motel early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, police responded to a reported stabbing at Lake City Motel around 3:05 a.m. They found a 30-year-old man who was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect in the incident fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed in a park in north-end Dartmouth. The driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.