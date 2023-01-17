Man hospitalized after stabbing in Grande Prairie home
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
A man was hospitalized after an assault at a Grande Prairie home on Tuesday.
Police were called to the home around 5:20 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The attacker left the home before officers arrived.
Investigators believe the assault is an isolated incident.
Grande Prairie RCMP are asking anyone in the area of 84 Avenue and 86 Avenue between 99 Street and 100 Street between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday who may have witnessed anything, or may have surveillance video, to contact them at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
