Man hospitalized after stabbing outside Edmonton City Hall on Friday

One person is in custody after a stabbing outside city hall on Friday morning.

Police were called to 99 Street and 102 A Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m.

"It was reported to police that an altercation took place between two males and one male stabbed the other. The suspect male then left the area on foot, heading toward Churchill LRT station," Carolin Maran of the Edmonton Police Service wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton.

"Police notified ETS and trains were held at Churchill Station. Officers located the suspect moments later on the LRT platform and took him into custody without incident."

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

His injuries were not considered life threatening.

Police say the victim and the suspect did not know each other.

Charges are pending.