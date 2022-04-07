Man hospitalized, charged with first-degree murder after woman killed in Red Deer fire
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A woman and a man were hospitalized after a residential fire in Red Deer last Thursday. The woman died and the man survived, but he was charged with first-degree murder.
Mounties responded to a fire in a basement suite on 39 Street in the West Park neighbourhood at around 3:30 a.m.
Two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but the 21-year-old woman died.
Raymond Richard, 37, was released and charged with first-degree murder and arson, police said.
The Red Deer man is in custody and scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
The cause of the woman's death will not be released, RCMP said.
