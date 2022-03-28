Man hospitalized following reported stabbing in Barrie
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Barrie Sunday night.
Officers were called to the area of Bayfield and Grove streets around 8 p.m.
They say a man believed to be in his early 50s was injured with "an edged weapon" and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say no charges have been laid, adding the victim isn't cooperating with officers.
Police would not confirm if the incident was related to a domestic dispute.
