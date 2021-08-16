Man hospitalized in Kitchener stabbing: police

Waterloo regional police say a man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Kitchener on Monday morning.

Officials tweeted about the incident in the area of Traynor Avenue around 8:20 a.m.

Police said a 58-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the incident and was taken to an out-of-region hospital.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

Two males are still outstanding, according to police.

Nearby residents said they were startled to see such a large police presence on Monday morning. However, one person said they weren't surprised to hear what happened.

"I saw 13 police cars," the resident said. "I couldn't even get to my home so I had to find my way around it. I don't feel too safe because that's not the first time something like this happened."

There was an increased police presence while they investigate.

