Man hospitalized, suspect arrested after shooting in Sooke, B.C.
One man is in hospital and another has been arrested after a shooting in Sooke Saturday night.
Officers were called to a property in the Otter Point area just after 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from Sooke RCMP.
When they arrived, police and paramedics found a man suffering from serious injuries. Crews confirmed that he had been shot, police said.
The man was taken to a Victoria hospital for treatment, and police began searching for a suspect.
With help from West Shore RCMP, police dog services and the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team, officers were able to locate and arrest a 55-year-old Sooke man, police said.
"The selfless work done by all our partner agencies helped the Sooke RCMP locate this man and arrest him without incident," said Sgt. Kevin Shaw, acting detachment commander, in the release.
"The suspect had fled the scene on foot and was found hiding in a nearby neighborhood," Shaw added.
Mounties said their investigation is in its early stages, but they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and the shooting was "a targeted attack."
"There is no further risk to the public," police said in the release.
