Man hospitalized with serious injuries following shooting at Surrey residence

Police tape surrounds a residence in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood Friday morning following a late night shooting that sent one person to hospital.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, local Mounties responded to a report of shots fired in the 13700 block of Grosvenor Road and found a male suffering from a gunshot would inside.

He was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries, Surrey RCMP revealed in a statement Friday morning. The man's name has not been released.

Investigators are looking into the motive behind the attack.

“Officers are currently in the area securing evidence and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information,” reads the release.

Surrey RCMP spent the night in the area securing evidence and speaking to witnesses and are now seeking dash cam footage of the area of Grosvenor Road between 9-10 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with video, or information regarding the shooting can contact Mounties at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2022-193903.