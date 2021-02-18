Guelph police are looking into an incident where a man who was walking his dog was hit by an ice ball that was thrown from a moving car.

Police received the call from the 33-year-old man around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, who told them he and his dog were walking on Stevenson Street South when the incident happened.

A person in a passing car threw an ice ball at him, struck him in the back, and caused a welt, according to officials. The man did not seek medical attention.

The vehicle is described as a grey, early 2000's Honda Civic or Acura and was last seen heading east on Elizabeth Street from Stevenson.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.