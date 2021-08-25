Man identified after theft of medical supplies from Victoria paramedics

Update:

Police say a man has been identified after paramedic gear was stolen in Victoria earlier this month.

The theft occurred on Aug. 6, and Victoria police asked for help identifying a man believed to be connected to the investigation on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, police said the man had been identified.

"Thank you for sharing his information," police said Thursday. "Our investigation continues."

Earlier:

Police in Victoria are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of stealing medical equipment from paramedics.

The appeal from the Victoria Police Department comes in response to an incident that happened on Friday, Aug. 6.

Paramedics from BC Emergency Health Services reported that a case containing medical equipment was stolen while they were treating a patient in the 500-block of Ellice Street, police said.

While the case was later recovered, some of the equipment that had been inside it was missing, police said, adding that the cost of replacing the missing equipment is "significant."

Investigators have released photos of the suspect and are asking the public for help identifying him.

Police describe him as a man between 25 and 35 years old with a heavy build; short, dark-brown hair and a brown goatee.

He stands approximately six feet tall and weighs roughly 220 pounds, police said, adding that he was wearing dark work boots; dirty, tan work pants; a greyish blue T-shirt with a red logo on the front; and "a distinctive black-and-red work harness and toolkit."

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the theft should call Victoria police at (250) 995-7654, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.