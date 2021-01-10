A man in his 20s has died after he was shot multiple times in a Richmond home.

Police say that around 11:50 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 9 they responded to a call at a home in the 8100 block of Lansdowne Road. Paramedics also attended.

“A male in his 20’s had apparently suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” reads a statement from Richmond RCMP’s Cpl. Ian Henderson.

“He has since succumbed to his injuries,” it reads.

The force’s Serious Crime Unit and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team attended the scene.

Police did not say whether they believe the incident is gang-related or whether any suspects have been identified and located.

The shooting came on the same night that a person was sent to hospital after a drive-by shooting in Coquitlam.