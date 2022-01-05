Man in 40s, man in 60s die as 353 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 353 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Wednesday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts in Wednesday’s update is an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Data completeness may also be impacted.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 497 people. The health unit says a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s, both from the community, have died.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 38 people with COVID in hospital, 30 of them are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 16 are vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 13 unvaccinated. There are six COVID patients in the ICU - five are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are three unvaccinated COVID patients and four fully/partially vaccinated patients in the Leamington hospital.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 27,175 confirmed cases of the virus, including 24,270 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

0 Workplaces

8 Community Outbreaks

3 Schools or Daycares

8 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

12 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

24 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

316 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED