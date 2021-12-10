Man in 50s dies, 98 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 98 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.
A man in his 50s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 479 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 22 people with COVID in hospital – 13 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and six are fully vaccinated. There are three unvaccinated patients, one partially vaccinated and one fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are five unvaccinated COVID patients and three fully/partially vaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.
The case rate in Windsor-Essex is 114 cases per 100,000 population, which is third highest in the province.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 22,587 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,536 people who have recovered. The health unit says 572 cases are currently active.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 16 Workplaces
- 5 Community Outbreaks
- 7 Schools
- 2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 34 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 19 cases are community acquired
- 2 cases are travel related
- 43 cases are still under investigation.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 338,830 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 19,448 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 319,382 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 44,197 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 702,409 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 82.1% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 77.4% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.